Women's Ashes: England's bowlers, led by Ecclestone, hurt Aussie batters (Day 4, Tea)

Nottingham [UK], June 25 : On Day 4 of the one-off women's Ashes Test, the English bowlers, led by Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer and Kate Cross, gave a tough time to the visiting Australian batters.

Under bright, sunny skies in Nottingham on Sunday, Australia closed the opening session of Day 4 at 254/7, leading by 264 runs.

However, the hosts made further inroads into the rival batting line-up on resumption of play in the second session, as Jess Jonassen was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone. Jonassen fell for 14 runs off 27 balls, with one hit to the fence.

Australian opener Beth Mooney played a mature hand before being castled by Ecclestone in the 59th over of their second innings.

Beth Mooney scored 85 runs off 168 balls. Her knock was studded with 10 boundaries.

In the following over, the visitors were dealt another blow as Ashleigh Gardener fell to Kate Cross. A thick outside edge off Gardener's willow landed in the safe hands of Heather Knight at second slip.

Ashleigh Gardner could only score 1 off just 3 balls.

After losing a couple of wickets in quick succession, Australia lost another batter in the 60th over.

Annabel Sutherland was undone by Sophie Ecclestone as the former went for a pull but the ball took the top edge of her bat and flew straight to Danni Wyatt at square leg.

Austalia managed to reach the 200-run mark in 61.2 overs.

Ecclestone was the pick of the English bowlers, picking up 3 wickets at the expense of 63 runs.

Kate Cross bowled 17 overs, conceding 73 runs and taking 2 wickets.

Lauren Filler bowled 11 overs, taking 2/49.

Brief Score: Australia 473 & (Beth Mooney 85, Phoebe Litchfield 46, Sophie Ecclestone 3/63) Vs England 463 (Tammy Beaumont 208, Heather Knight, Ashleigh Gardner 4/99).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor