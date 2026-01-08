Women’s Premier League 2026 Schedule: Full List of WPL Matches, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Tickets, Live Streaming, MI vs RCB Match Details and All You Need To Know

Women's Premier League 2026 Schedule and Live Scorecard Streaming Details: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 8, 2026 14:14 IST2026-01-08T14:10:03+5:302026-01-08T14:14:07+5:30

Women's Premier League 2026 Schedule and Live Scorecard Streaming Details: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin on Friday, January 9, 2026. Five teams — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz — will compete for the title. Each team will play the others twice during the league stage. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs. The league-stage leader will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will meet in the eliminator to decide the other finalist.

Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL title in 2023 and reclaimed the trophy last season from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up in all three editions of the tournament so far.

The league stage matches will be played in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The eliminator is scheduled for February 3, followed by the final on February 5 in Vadodara. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match in Navi Mumbai.

Match NoDayDateTimeHome TeamAway TeamVenue
1Fri9-Jan-26EveningMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruNavi Mumbai
2Sat10-Jan-26AfternoonUP WarriorzGujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai
3Sat10-Jan-26EveningMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsNavi Mumbai
4Sun11-Jan-26EveningDelhi CapitalsGujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai
5Mon12-Jan-26EveningRoyal Challengers BengaluruUP WarriorzNavi Mumbai
6Tue13-Jan-26EveningMumbai IndiansGujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai
7Wed14-Jan-26EveningUP WarriorzDelhi CapitalsNavi Mumbai
8Thu15-Jan-26EveningMumbai IndiansUP WarriorzNavi Mumbai
9Fri16-Jan-26EveningRoyal Challengers BengaluruGujarat GiantsNavi Mumbai
10Sat17-Jan-26AfternoonUP WarriorzMumbai IndiansNavi Mumbai
11Sat17-Jan-26EveningDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruNavi Mumbai
12Mon19-Jan-26EveningGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers BengaluruVadodara
13Tue20-Jan-26EveningDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansVadodara
14Thu22-Jan-26EveningGujarat GiantsUP WarriorzVadodara
15Sat24-Jan-26EveningRoyal Challengers BengaluruDelhi CapitalsVadodara
16Mon26-Jan-26EveningRoyal Challengers BengaluruMumbai IndiansVadodara
17Tue27-Jan-26EveningGujarat GiantsDelhi CapitalsVadodara
18Thu29-Jan-26EveningUP WarriorzRoyal Challengers BengaluruVadodara
19Fri30-Jan-26EveningGujarat GiantsMumbai IndiansVadodara
20Sun1-Feb-26EveningDelhi CapitalsUP WarriorzVadodara
21Tue3-Feb-26EveningEliminator-Vadodara
22Thu5-Feb-26EveningFinal-Vadodara

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain Mumbai Indians, while Smriti Mandhana leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jemimah Rodrigues will captain Delhi Capitals, Ashleigh Gardner leads Gujarat Giants, and Meg Lanning heads UP Warriorz.

WPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha

UP Warriorz:
Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Kranti Gaud, Shweta Sehrawat, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal

Delhi Capitals:
Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Shree Charani, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

Gujarat Giants:
Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

Tickets and Live Streaming

Tickets for WPL 2026 can be purchased online through the official WPL website, the WPL app (Android and iOS), and District, the tournament’s official ticketing partner. Fans can watch live coverage on the Star Sports Network or stream matches digitally via the Jio Hotstar app and website.

