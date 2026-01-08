Women’s Premier League 2026 Schedule: Full List of WPL Matches, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Tickets, Live Streaming, MI vs RCB Match Details and All You Need To Know

Women's Premier League 2026 Schedule and Live Scorecard Streaming Details: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin on Friday, January 9, 2026. Five teams — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz — will compete for the title. Each team will play the others twice during the league stage. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs. The league-stage leader will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will meet in the eliminator to decide the other finalist.

Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL title in 2023 and reclaimed the trophy last season from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up in all three editions of the tournament so far.

The league stage matches will be played in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The eliminator is scheduled for February 3, followed by the final on February 5 in Vadodara. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match in Navi Mumbai.

Match No Day Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue 1 Fri 9-Jan-26 Evening Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Navi Mumbai 2 Sat 10-Jan-26 Afternoon UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 3 Sat 10-Jan-26 Evening Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 4 Sun 11-Jan-26 Evening Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 5 Mon 12-Jan-26 Evening Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 6 Tue 13-Jan-26 Evening Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 7 Wed 14-Jan-26 Evening UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 8 Thu 15-Jan-26 Evening Mumbai Indians UP Warriorz Navi Mumbai 9 Fri 16-Jan-26 Evening Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 10 Sat 17-Jan-26 Afternoon UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Navi Mumbai 11 Sat 17-Jan-26 Evening Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Navi Mumbai 12 Mon 19-Jan-26 Evening Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 13 Tue 20-Jan-26 Evening Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Vadodara 14 Thu 22-Jan-26 Evening Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Vadodara 15 Sat 24-Jan-26 Evening Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Vadodara 16 Mon 26-Jan-26 Evening Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Vadodara 17 Tue 27-Jan-26 Evening Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals Vadodara 18 Thu 29-Jan-26 Evening UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 19 Fri 30-Jan-26 Evening Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Vadodara 20 Sun 1-Feb-26 Evening Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz Vadodara 21 Tue 3-Feb-26 Evening Eliminator - Vadodara 22 Thu 5-Feb-26 Evening Final - Vadodara

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain Mumbai Indians, while Smriti Mandhana leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jemimah Rodrigues will captain Delhi Capitals, Ashleigh Gardner leads Gujarat Giants, and Meg Lanning heads UP Warriorz.

WPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha

UP Warriorz:

Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Kranti Gaud, Shweta Sehrawat, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal

Delhi Capitals:

Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Shree Charani, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

Tickets and Live Streaming

Tickets for WPL 2026 can be purchased online through the official WPL website, the WPL app (Android and iOS), and District, the tournament’s official ticketing partner. Fans can watch live coverage on the Star Sports Network or stream matches digitally via the Jio Hotstar app and website.