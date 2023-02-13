Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants unveil team logo ahead of auction

Gautam Adani's Gujarat Giants unveiled their logo ahead of the upcoming player’s auction on Sunday. The Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd splashed a whopping Rs 1,289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based franchise – the most anyone spent for buying one of the five WPL teams. The Gujarat Giants took to Twitter to unveil their team logo. “Presenting the Gujarat Giants @wplt20 team logo: the Asiatic Lioness roaring and looking forward to any challenge! The Asiatic Lion, found only in Gujarat’s Gir National Park, is an enduring symbol of the state. Asiatic Lionesses form large prides and hunt together, thereby forming a lethal prospect for all their preys," Gujarat provided the description of the logo.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise has roped in legendary Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes as the head coach for the upcoming season. While batting great Mithali Raj has been appointed the team’s mentor. While Haynes will be the team’s head coach, the team’s bowling coach is the former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer. All-rounder Tushar Arothe will be their batting coach and Gavan Twining will be the team’s fielding coach. The first edition of WPL will be held in Mumbai from 4th – 26th March, 2023. Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium will host all 22 matches of the marquee tournament. Gujarat Giants (Ahmedabad franchise) is the most expensive team as it was sold for the highest price - INR 1289 crore (USD 158 million approx) followed by Mumbai (INR 912.99 crore/USD 111 million approx). Whereas the other three teams and there price was leasser than Mumbai and Gujarat - Bengaluru (INR 901 crore/USD 110 million approx), Delhi (INR 810 crore/USD 99.35 million approx) and Lucknow (INR 757 crore/USD 92.85 million approx).

