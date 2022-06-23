Worcestershire rope in Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain for County Championship season

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain for the final six matches of the 2022 County Championship, the club officially announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has represented Pakistan in 26 international matches.

Head Coach of Worcestershire, Alex Gidman said Hasnain's capacity to bowl at 90mph will add new momentum as Worcestershire look to resume its successful run in red-ball cricket.

Hasnain is set to make his debut for the team against Middlesex on July 11. He has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is for Pakistan since his debut in both formats in 2019.

In an official satement released by Worcestershire, Head Coach Alex Gidman said: "Hugely exciting to have Muhammad join our squad for the last six games. We've played a patient game with the overseas players and tried to plot our way through the season."

"To have someone of his calibre joining us for the last six games is really exciting. Azhar knows him very well and helped us do a bit of research. He spoke very, very highly of him as a young man and as a character and his skill set as well. He is going to be exactly what the group needs, some real power and energy," he added.

"The longer the season goes on, the harder it becomes, so to have some fresh impetus when we really need it is going to be good for the guys. He bowls very quick, so a different skill set to what we have, and he will hopefully give us a chance of winning more games," he said.

Gidman said having the additional pace Hasnain delivers will be even more crucial given the flat qualities of pitches this summer.

"Absolutely. If anything, the way the wickets have been around the country, at times has exposed our country's weaknesses, which are raw pace and spin. This year has probably highlighted it even more, so to use the overseas player to try and plug those gaps is really important, and it will be fascinating to see how Muhammad impacts the group," he further added.

"We are going to try and have as strong a team as we can to finish the campaign. It may just help us and give us a slight advantage at times, hopefully," he said.

Muhammad Hasnain, who will play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, said: "I'm really looking forward to my first taste of county cricket. I want to help Worcestershire win matches first and foremost, but I also want to play more first-class cricket, and this is an ideal opportunity. It will also be part of my cricketing education playing in England on different pitches."

Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon, said: "We are going to have a real crack at the Championship. He is not available for the Glamorgan game but the last six Championship games from Middlesex onwards. On fairly flat surfaces with Duke balls, he might just help to blast teams out."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor