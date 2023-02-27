WPL 2023: Adani's Gujarat Giants unveil BJP coloured jersey for Women Premier League

Women’s Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants (GG) have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming WPL 2023 season which begins on March 4. The WPL 2023 will begin on March 4 and will go on till March 26 with all the matches to be played in the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants is owned by Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd, who splashed a whopping Rs 1,289 crores in the WPL team auction.Rachel Haynes of Australia is the head coach of the team, with Tushar Arothe (batting coach), Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach) being members of the coaching staff. Former India captain Mithali Raj is the mentor of the side.

Gujarat Giants (GG) jersey is quite similar to Gulf Giants (*owned by Adani Sportsline) one, where the team won the inaugural ILT20 championship. It would be interesting to see how the franchise fares where they have got a star-studded players in the form of Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Harleen Deol. The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first-ever season!" the tweet by Gujarat Giants read.