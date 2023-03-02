WPL 2023: RCB unveil their jersey for first-ever WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their new shirt for the first Women's Premier League. Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, and Sophie Devine posed in the new threads as RCB revealed their new kits on social media.

The inaugural season of the five-team Women's Premier League will begin on March 4. In Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium will host 22 matches during the first season of the WPL.

The RCB jersey retains the classic red and black colours worn by the men's club over the years. RCB secured new sponsors, including Dream11 and Puma, for the jersey, which looks just as good as the men's team's kit. While the top of the shirt is black, there is a tinge of crimson at the waist that gives it an elegant appearance. The trousers are fully crimson, as shown in the social media photo.

Notably, RCB appointed Smriti Mandhana as their captain after bagging the top India batter for a record sum at the first-ever WPL auction on February 13. RCB bought Smriti for Rs 3.40 crore. RCB have built a star-studded squad for WPL 2023, buying the likes of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, Erin Burns and Dane van Niekerk.