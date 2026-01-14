WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match Scorecard: Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the 2026 Women’s Premier League on Wednesday after defeating UP Warriorz by seven wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, despite opening their points account, Delhi remained fourth in the standings after Match 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to sit at the top of the points table. They have won both their matches and have four points with a strong net run rate of +1.974.

Mumbai Indians are placed second with four points from three matches. They have two wins and one loss, with a net run rate of +0.901. Gujarat Giants occupy the third position. Like Mumbai, they also have four points from three matches, with a net run rate of +0.105.

Delhi Capitals stayed in fourth place even after their win over UP Warriorz. From three matches, they have one win and two losses. Their net run rate stands at -1.350, and they have two points. UP Warriorz remain at the bottom of the table after suffering their third straight loss. They are yet to register a win in the tournament and have zero points, with a net run rate of -2.443.