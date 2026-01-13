WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Gujarat Giants (GG) Match

Gujarat Giants (WPL) vs Mumbai Indians (WPL) Match Scorecard: Mumbai Indians moved up the Women’s Premier League points table after beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in a high-scoring encounter here Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Gujarat Giants batted first and posted 192 for five, powered by late innings from Georgia Wareham (43 not out off 33 balls) and Bharti Fulmali (36 off 15 balls). Wareham struck four fours and a six, while Fulmali hit three sixes and as many fours.

Aces the chase in style 😎



Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads @mipaltan to a dominating 7️⃣-wicket victory 💙



This is also #MI's highest successful run chase in #TATAWPL 🤝



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Dxufu4Pisz#KhelEmotionKa | #MIvGGpic.twitter.com/IKoqVlYqhn — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 13, 2026

In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 19.2 overs, finishing at 193 for three. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 71 off 43 balls, while Amanjot Kaur contributed 40 off 26 deliveries. Nicola Carey remained not out on 38 off 23 balls.

With the win, Mumbai Indians now have four points from three matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the table with two wins from as many games, while Gujarat Giants also have four points but a lower net run rate. Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz remain winless.

WPL 2026 Points Table After MI vs GG Match :