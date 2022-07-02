Wriddhiman Saha leaves Bengal Ranji side, receives NOC from CAB

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha received the No objection Certificate (NoC) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).The 37-year-old Siliguri-born wicketkeeper-batsman played for Bengal for more than a decade. He didn’t participate in the Ranji Trophy 2022 league stage due to personal reasons and later it was reported that a senior Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official had questioned his commitment to Bengal.

Wriddhiman Saha was named in the Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockout stage. However, he didn’t want to participate as he was upset with comments by a senior CAB official.Since the controversy erupted, Saha has been linked to quite a few associations, including Gujarat and Baroda cricket associations in the West. Saha, who is no longer being considered for India selection had sparked controversy after he revealed confidential details on his non selection.