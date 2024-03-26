Watch: Wriddhiman Saha Shows Brilliant Reflexes, Pulls Off Lightning-Quick Stumping to Dismiss Rachin Ravindra in CSK vs GT Match

Rachin Ravindra continued his impressive start to IPL 2024 for the Chennai Super Kings. Following his 37-run cameo in the opening match, he looked dangerous again against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ravindra asserted his dominance early on, dismantling the GT bowling attack. The left-hander propelled CSK to a strong position, scoring freely and helping them reach 58 runs within the first 5 overs.

Rachin Ravindra's entertaining knock comes to an end!@rashidkhan_19 with the crucial breakthrough and @Wriddhipops with a fine stumping for @gujarat_titans 💙#CSK 69/1 at the end of powerplay.



Head to @jiocinema & @starsportsindia to watch the match LIVE 💻📱#TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/bhxGlUz0eR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

However, Ravindra's promising innings was cut short by a brilliant display of wicketkeeping by Wriddhiman Saha. In the second ball of the 6th over, bowled by Rashid Khan, Ravindra got an inside edge on a quicker delivery aimed at the leg side. Stepping out of his crease slightly, he was caught short as Saha dislodged the bails with lightning speed.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first. Both teams opted for strategic changes with impact substitutes. GT introduced several young players while CSK brought in experienced names like Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Santner.

The story now shifts to how CSK will cope with the loss of their early aggressor and whether they can continue their strong start against a determined Gujarat Titans bowling attack.