IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar Dismisses Saha Early as Delhi Capitals Dominate Gujarat Titans (Watch Video)

Wriddhiman Saha's much-anticipated return to the Gujarat Titans lineup in the 2024 IPL season turned sour on Wednesday as he fell for a mere 2 runs in Match 32 against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Saha, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, was dismissed by a peach of a delivery from young pacer Mukesh Kumar in the fourth over. Chasing a swinging delivery outside the off-stump, Saha managed only a bottom edge that rattled the stumps, ending his disappointing 10-ball stay at the crease.

Saha did not feature in the team's previous two fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to a back spasm.

The dismissal compounded Gujarat's woes; skipper Shubman Gill was the first to depart in the second over, trapped leg before wicket by Rishabh Pant. The early setbacks continued as the Kings ripped through the Titans' top order, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and David Miller alongside Saha and Gill.

By the end of the powerplay, Gujarat found themselves in a precarious position at 30/4. Khaleel Ahmed capped off a disciplined opening spell with a maiden over in the sixth over, further tightening the noose around the Titans' batting.