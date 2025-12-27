WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings After England's 4-Wicket Win Over Australia in 4th Ashes Test​​​​​​​

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The World Test Championship points table for the 2025–27 cycle was updated after England defeated Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne. Despite the result, there was no change at the top of the standings. Australia remain in first place in the WTC table despite suffering their first defeat of the cycle. The team has six wins from seven matches and holds a win percentage of 85.71. The loss ended Australia’s unbeaten run but did not affect their lead.

England’s victory ended a three-match losing streak in the Ashes series. However, the result did not improve their position in the standings. England remain seventh with a win percentage that has risen to 35.19 after nine matches.

India’s position also remained unchanged. India continue to sit sixth in the table with a win percentage of 48.15. Pakistan hold fifth place with a win percentage of 50.00.

New Zealand are second with a win percentage of 77.78. South Africa follow in third place with 75.00. Sri Lanka occupy fourth place with a win percentage of 66.67.

Bangladesh and West Indies remain at the bottom of the table. Bangladesh have a win percentage of 16.67, while West Indies sit last with 4.17.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Drawn Deductions Points Win % 1 Australia 7 6 1 0 0 72 85.71 2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 0 28 77.78 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 7 England 9 3 5 1 2 38 35.19 8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 0 4 4.17

Fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day two of five):

Australia 152 (Michael Neser 35; Josh Tongue 5-45) and 132 (Travis Head 46; Brydon Carse 4-34).

England 110 (Harry Brook 41; Michael Neser 4-45) and 178-6 (Jacob Bethell 40, Zak Crawley 37).

England won by four wickets; Australia lead series 3-1.