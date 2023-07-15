Yashasvi Jaiswal: From Azad Maidan to Dominica, how southpaw delivered at big stages

New Delhi [India], July 15 : From an under-19 sensation to a centurion on Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal has truly emerged as the man for the big stages for Indian cricket.

Not one to rest on his laurels is an attribute that young Jaiswal aptly demonstrated during his masterclass knock on debut against the West Indies in Dominica.

Jaiswal was meant to be a star. At every step of his career, it was his bat and constant desire to improve himself that proved it. Challenges grew in intensity, so did Jaiswal's batting numbers. The rise of Jaiswal has been comparatively slow. He was not thrown among the big wolves of international cricket immediately like other once U-19 stars like Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw. The step-by-step build-up of Jaiswal's to the highest level of the game makes his journey even more beautiful because how he did more than enough at every level to warrant him a spot at the next.

Many fans consider him to be the 'Next Big Thing' for Team India. While he has a long way to go despite a debut century to live up to this tag, his admirers have been given every reason to believe so by this young man from UP who has travelled from Mumbai's Azad Maidan to colourful Carribbean conditions with some unbelievable numbers in his resume.

Here is how Jaiswal has performed at big occasions so far in his career:

-2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup (South Africa)

Though India ended up as runners-up after losing to Bangladesh, Jaiswal established a buzz around himself with some strong performances. Jaiswal ended India's Under-19 WC campaign as the leading run-scorer, scoring 400 runs in six matches at an average of 133.33, with one century and four fifties. This included an unbeaten century in the semifinal against Pakistan and a knock of 88 in the final against Bangladesh in a losing effort. He was given the 'Player of the Tournament' for his efforts.

In 27 Youth ODIs, he scored 1,386 runs at an average of 69.30 and a strike rate of almost 84. He scored three centuries and 12 fifties in 27 innings, with best score of 114*. He also scored 198 in two youth Tests with a century and an average of 98.50 in two innings.

Jaiswal also gained valuable experience in overseas conditions. In seven matches in testing England conditions, Jaiswal has scored 294 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 74.05. He has four half-centuries, with the best score of 78. He also scored plenty of runs in South Africa. In 12 matches in South Africa, he scored 602 runs at an average of 75.25. He has scored a century and six half-centuries, with best score of 105*. '

With plenty of runs in Under-19 cricket, having done well in different conditions and shining in an ICC tournament, domestic cricket and the IPL were the next two stairs Jaiswal had to climb.

-Century in Ranji Trophy knockout matches

In the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout matches, Yashasvi smashed centuries that helped Mumbai reach final, where they lost to Madhya Pradesh. Jaiswal scored 103 in QFs against Uttarakhand and 181 against UP in semifinal. Even in defeat to Mumbai in final, Yashasvi played a 78-run knock. In three Ranji matches, he scored 498 runs at an average of 83.00, with three tons and a fifty in six innings.

-Barrage of runs in Duleep Trophy

Jaiswal made his Duleep Trophy debut in 2022-23 season with a 228 against North East Zone for West Zone. After a setback in semis against Central Zone, Jaiswal saved his best for the final against South Zone, scoring 265 in 323 balls to guide his side to a win. He top-scored in the tournament with 497 runs in five innings at an average of 99.40.

-A masterclass in batting at Irani Cup

Jaiswal continued mesmerising everyone with his batting in the final of the Irani Cup 2022-23, scoring knocks of 213 and 144 in both innings to help the Rest of India defeat Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh by a huge margin to win the title.

-Century for India A

Jaiswal got one step closer to his Team India dreams with an India A call-up in late-2022. Scoring 146 against Bangladesh in December last year saw him conquer this step as well.

-Breakout IPL season in 2023

After some glimpses of brilliance since his debut in IPL 2020, Jaiswal had a season to remmeber in 2023. Jaiswal finished as the fifth-highest run scorer in IPL 2023, scoring 625 runs in 15 matches at an average of 48.07, with one century and five fifties. He also hit the fastest 50 in IPL history in just 13 balls. Thriving under high-pressure franchise cricket environment and tonking world-class bowlers for fun in powerplay and outdoing England heavyweight and opening partner Jos Buttler by miles, it was a matter of time before Jaiswal got his Indian call-up.

Now, with his century at Test debut, Jaiswal seems to have cracked the international cricket code as well. With over 2,000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 84, 10 centuries and two fifties, his statistics look gigantic. Though he needs a sustained, consistent run in international cricket with some heavy runs, there is very little doubt with his performances so far that he could be a long-term success for Team India in all formats.

