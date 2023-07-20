Zak Crawley shines as England reach 239/2 at Tea in fourth Ashes Test  

Manchester [UK], July 20 : Zak Crawley's attacking century and Moeen Ali's fifty dominated the second session of Day 2 of the Fourth match of the Ashes series here at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday with England consolidating their position in the match.

At Tea, England were 239/2 with Zak Crawley 132* and Joe Root 44* in the middle.

Resuming from 61/1, Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley played an attacking game. They quickly added 100 runs to the board in 23 overs.

Crawley and Moeen brought up the 100-run partnership after Crawley took a single off Pat Cummins' first ball in the 24th over.

Crawley reached to fifty-run mark by hitting a six to Head’s bowling. Moeen brought his half-century in the 25th over.

Moeen Ali was dismissed by Mitchell Starc at 54 as he was caught at the midwicket. Crawley continued his attacking game hitting regular boundaries. He clinched his century with a four in Starc bowling.

England reached to 200-run mark in 36 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 317 (Marnus Labuschagne 51, Mitchell Marsh 51, Chris Woakes 5-62) vs England 239/2 (Zak Crawley 132*, Moeen Ali 54, Mitchell Starc 1-18).

