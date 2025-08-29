ZIM vs SL, 1st ODI: Dilshan Madushanka’s Final-Over Hat-Trick Powers Sri Lanka to 7-Run Win Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka held their nerve to beat Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club on Friday, August 29, 2025. The visitors posted 298 for six in 50 overs before defending the total in a tense finish. Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis were the main contributors for Sri Lanka. Nissanka scored 76 off 92 balls. Liyanage remained unbeaten on 70 from 47 deliveries. Mendis added 57, helping Sri Lanka recover from 161 for five.

Zimbabwe fought hard in response. They lost early wickets and were reduced to 0 for 2. Ben Curran and Sean Williams added 118 runs, giving the hosts a chance to chase. Zimbabwe needed 10 runs from the final over, but Dilshan Madushanka took a hat-trick to seal the 7-run win for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka 298/6 (50 overs)

Pathum Nissanka 76, Janith Liyanage 70*, Kamindu Mendis 57

Blessing Muzarabani 1/65 (10), Richard Ngarava 2/34 (7.4), Trevor Gwandu 1/61 (6.2)

Zimbabwe 291/8 (50 overs)

Sikandar Raza 92, Ben Curran 70, Sean Williams 57, Tony Munyonga 43

Dilshan Madushanka 4/62 (10), Asitha Fernando 3/50 (10), Kamindu Mendis 1/33 (3)

Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 runs

ZIM vs SL 1st ODI Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Zimbabwe Tour🏏

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe#SLvZIM#SriLankaCricketpic.twitter.com/34QCCikZP7 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 28, 2025

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu