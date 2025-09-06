ZIM vs SL, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets in Harare, Level Series 1–1

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Saturday to level the three-match series 1-1. The decider will be played on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Sri Lanka struggled with the bat and were bowled out for 80 in 17.4 overs, their second-lowest total in T20 internationals. Only Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka reached double figures.

Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe’s charge with 3/11 from four overs, while Brad Evans picked 3/15. Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera impressed with 3/19 but lacked support from the other bowlers.

In reply, Zimbabwe chased down the target with 84 for 5. They lost wickets at regular stages but held firm to secure the win. Tadiwanashe Marumani struck 17 while Raza chipped in with a quick knock before falling to Dushmantha Chameera, who picked three wickets.

This was Zimbabwe’s second-ever win over Sri Lanka in T20Is. Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head with six victories in eight meetings.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I streaming info

Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Date: Saturday, September 6

Time: 5:00 pm IST

TV: Not available for telecast

Live Streaming: Available on FanCode app and website

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani