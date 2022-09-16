Zimbabwe announces full strength squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Craig Ervine returns

Zimbabwe anounced its squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, and it will be Ervine Craig who will lead the team in the tournament. "Craig Ervine, sidelined by hamstring niggles since early August, is now fit and returns to captain the side," said Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement. The board also named 5 non-travelling reserves.

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean



Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba have recovered from their respective injuries and their inclusion in the 15-member squad will be a huge boost for Zimbabwe ahead of the showpiece event.Blessing Muzarabani, who has been a regular in various T20 leagues, is also back to fitness and will return to spearhead Zimbabwe's bowling attack.Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup campaign starts with their Round 1 against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania. The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.

