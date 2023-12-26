A Beacon of Unity: Mumbai's Mahim Fair Embraces Diversity in Devotion

Amidst the bustling lanes of Mumbai, where faith weaves through a tapestry of diverse communities, there exists a remarkable celebration that transcends religious boundaries: the annual Mahim Fair. This 10-day extravaganza, held in honor of the revered Sufi saint, Makhdum Faikh Ali Mahimi, stands as a vibrant testament to the city's inclusive spirit and unwavering devotion. From December 27th, 2023, to January 5th, 2024, the bustling streets around Mahim Dargah will come alive with the sounds of devotional songs, rhythmic beats, and joyful greetings. This year marks the 610th Urs of Saint Makhdum, drawing even larger crowds eager to celebrate his legacy of peace and harmony. Born in 1372, Makhdum was not just a scholar of international repute, but a beacon of peace and harmony. His liberal views and humanist pursuits resonated with people of all faiths, transforming Mahim Dargah into a platform of unity. This legacy lives on in the annual Mahim Fair, drawing throngs of devotees from Mumbai and beyond, irrespective of their beliefs.

A Shared Devotion that Transcends Differences

From Surat and Baroda to Paithan and Konkan, pilgrims converge on Mahim Dargah, their hearts brimming with shared reverence. Witnessing Hindus chant alongside Muslims, offering prayers and partaking in the communal feast, is a testament to the fair's unique melting pot atmosphere. "The shrine has always been the platform of humanity," says Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of Mahim Dargah. "People from all castes and creeds come here. The celebration of Urs also includes flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem, reminding us that harmony and peace are the true essence of this place."

Mumbai Police: A Legacy of Faith and Dedication

This sense of oneness finds further expression in the longstanding tradition of the Mumbai Police. On the first day of the fair, they are the first to offer symbolic sandals to the shrine, leading the procession through the bustling streets. This unwavering faith, dating back to the 1900s, underscores the deep bond between the police and the Dargah."We have a dedicated team and office that handles the Sandal procession," shares Harish Deshmukh, a police sub-inspector and secretary of the Mumbai Police Sandal Committee. "It's a matter of immense pride for us to carry on this tradition year after year."

A Vibrant Tapestry of Devotion and Harmony

The procession unfolds like a vibrant tapestry, winding through L.J Cross Road and Mahim Beach, accompanied by rhythmic beats and fervent chants. Over 100 volunteers join hands with BMC officials and traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of this sacred parade. Beyond the spectacle, the Mahim Fair embodies a larger message. It's a reminder that faith, rather than dividing, can be a powerful force for unity. It teaches us that respect transcends religious boundaries, and that harmony blossoms when communities embrace their shared humanity. So, when you find yourself caught in the joyous maelstrom of the Mahim Fair, remember that you're not just witnessing a celebration; you're experiencing the very soul of Mumbai. It's a city where devotion knows no barriers, where communities weave a vibrant tapestry of shared respect, and where the legacy of a Sufi saint continues to illuminate the path to unity and peace.