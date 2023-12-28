From Repetitive to Visionary: Decoding Akash Ambani's AI & Startup Message at IIT-B TechFest (Audience Reacts)

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani drew mixed reactions at the opening day of IIT-B's TechFest, with his talk on artificial intelligence (AI) and entrepreneurship receiving both praise and criticism from audience members.

Speaking in conversation with Your Story founder Shraddha Sharma, Ambani emphasized the crucial role of building a comprehensive development ecosystem and highlighted the transformative potential of AI. He stated, "AI will touch every aspect of products and services. AI may stand for Artificial Intelligence, but in the coming days, it will stand for 'All Included.' We are diligently working to integrate AI, both vertically within Reliance Jio and horizontally across all sectors, from media and commerce to communication and beyond."

While some attendees found Ambani's message inspiring and insightful, others were disappointed by the repetition and lack of fresh perspectives. "It was repetitive; could have been more interesting," said one student, echoing several similar sentiments.

However, others valued Ambani's practical advice, pointing to his emphasis on "trying fast and failing faster" while aiming for societal good. "He spoke about his journey as a businessman, which youngsters should learn from," stated a resident.

Jio, IIT-B Collaborate on AI Solutions, Eye Potential for "BharatGPT" Platform

Ambani also revealed a partnership between Reliance Jio and IIT-B to explore AI solutions, including potential collaboration on the government's "BharatGPT" initiative. This project aims to establish a dedicated AI platform for India, tailored to the country's unique data landscape and cultural context.

Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan of IIT-B, leading the BharatGPT initiative, envisions it as a transformative force, stating, "BharatGPT consortium's vision unveils a transformative era where generative AI will integrate Bharatiya culture with state-of-the-art innovation and foster economic growth. Beyond advancing AI capabilities, we aim to develop an inclusive Indian AI ecosystem that blends cutting-edge technology with India's rich heritage."

While Reliance Jio and IIT-B are actively discussing their potential contributions to BharatGPT, no formal agreements have been signed.

Key Takeaways:

