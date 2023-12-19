Increasing air pollution spurs surge in respiratory ailments

For almost a year now, Mumbai has been breathing poor air, resulting in people suffering from respiratory ailments, allergies, and infections. Atleast 5 in 10 patients, during their visit to doctors, have been complaining of a cold, throat infection, and cough. " Primarily, I have seen a surge in respiratory diseases, viral infection, influenza and TB-related issues. People are approaching me with respiratory issues. Atleast 5 in 10 patients have been suffering from sore throat, cold and cough daily. 70% of people I met have been through a lingering cough. So the numbers are pretty high," said Dr. Sanchaita Shah, a Consultant Physician at Global Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Hemant Maurya pointed out that allergic rhinitis is the most typical diagnosis. He added, "The common symptoms are nasal discharge, headache, sinus, and temporary sore throat. Dr. Maurya is a General Physician with private practice in Borivali. Dr Shah also mentioned that colds usually last for 3 to 5 days, but this one atleast takes 14 days to recover. Manju Jain, a resident of Borivali, has been suffering from a cold for over three weeks. “The cold has become so frequent for me, it goes and comes back. I visit the doctor, it is fine till I take the medicine. When I stop and travel a little, it is the same again, added Jain. Mumbai’s air quality touched red (“very poor”), crossing the 300 mark. The Air Quality Index (AQI) went up to 317 on January 7. The poor quality has drastically impacted the health of the people. Patients with asthma and tuberculosis complained of getting worse.



The multiple infrastructure projects be they private or government have added to increased pollution in Mumbai. Mumbai had the geographical advantage of being located on the coast, as the sea wind eliminates most of the pollutants from the air. However, now that has been deteriorating, upholding harmful elements into the air. Dr. Avya Bansal also confirmed that in a few cases, the person having asthma did get worse, when they got exposed to a polluted environment. The case is not the same with everyone. He also added, "The reasons for the increase in respiratory ailments were due to poor air quality, extreme changes in weather, constant exposure to polluted air, and unhealthy lifestyle. Dr. Avya Bansal is a Pulmonologist at Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines. He also cited that by 15% to 20% of hospitalisation have increased, especially with pulmonary disease.'Health Action Plan' was introduced by Maharashtra’s health department. It included a civic body monitoring and tracking illness in a spot with a high AQI. The numbers are not high, and not necessarily because of pollution. How are you going to define these numbers that this is because of pollution, " said Dr Daksha Shah, an Executive Health officer.



