Navi Mumbai Sees 47% Spike in Drunk Driving Cases on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve revelry in Navi Mumbai came with a sharp rise in drunk driving cases, as authorities apprehended 47% more motorists under the influence compared to the previous year. On December 31st, a total of 236 people were caught driving drunk during a special police drive.

The increase coincides with relaxed restrictions this year, allowing liquor shops to stay open until 5 am on January 1st, 2024. New Year celebrations also returned to full swing, with large crowds embracing the festivities after two years of pandemic-related curbs.

"Approximately 3000 police personnel, including senior officials, were deployed across the city to maintain order and prevent untoward incidents," said a senior traffic department official. Breathalyzers were used at 16 traffic units throughout the night to identify and nab drunk drivers.

Despite the surge, the current figure remains lower than the pre-pandemic era. In 2020, the number of drunken driving cases peaked at 385 on New Year's Eve.

Three-Year Comparison:

2024: 236 cases

2023: 160 cases

2022: 44 cases