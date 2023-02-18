Swara Bhasker lauds Special Marriage Act for allowing her to marry Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker announced that she has got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Wishes started pouring in from her followers and well-wishers.

Day after Swara Bhasker announced that she married activist and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad, the actor hailed Special Marriage Act. Swara Bhasker thanked the Indian judiciary and its Special Marriage Act for supporting her inter-caste marriage with political leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad.

“Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad,” Swara Bhasker posted on Twitter.

Swara and Fahad will celebrate their wedding in March. The two had met during a rally and Swara had even called him a ‘bhai (brother)' in an old tweet. The actor announced her wedding plans on Thursday as she shared a video featuring them together and wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours.