Panvel gets water solution till 2050, as RID reserves 517 MLD water from Kundalika River

In a promising development for the city facing chronic water scarcity, the Raigad Irrigation Department (RID) has granted approval for Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to reserve 517 million liters per day (MLD) of water from the Kundalika River. This allocation from the Dolwahal Dam in Roha Taluka, Raigad district, will serve as a long-term solution for Panvel's water woes until 2050.

The Kundalika River, where the Tata Hydro-Power project releases roughly 1,822 MLD daily, will now be a vital water source for PMC. However, bringing this water to the city requires laying a 90-kilometer pipeline, a significant infrastructural hurdle.

The initiative dates back to March 2023 when PMC proposed drawing water from the Kundalika to the state government. Subsequently, the government directed the RID to assess the project's feasibility. In a December 14 letter, the department recommended approval, citing economic viability and potential revenue generation for the state.

To cope with immediate water shortage, PMC implemented a one-day area-wise water cut from December 8 to June 15. This aims to meet the city's daily demand of approximately 32 MLD, currently met through Dehrang Dam (owned by PMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

Panvel residents have long grappled with water scarcity, often relying on limited supplies or tanker deliveries. The 517 MLD allocation, equivalent to 188 million cubic meters (MCM) annually, is hailed as a game-changer. Arvind Mhatre, a former Peasants and Worker Party (PWP) corporator, first proposed the idea in 2022, highlighting the need to utilize the abundant water released by Tata Power into the sea.

"Instead of letting this precious resource flow into the ocean, PMC has devised a plan to bring water from the Kundalika, roughly 90 km away," Mhatre explained. He pointed out that neighboring corporations like NMMC and BMC have successfully tapped water resources situated over 100 km away.

"With over 500 MLD secured in the Kundalika, Panvel's water problems can be addressed until 2050," Mhatre said optimistically, envisioning a sustainable future.

However, realizing this ambitious plan requires substantial funding for infrastructure development. A senior civic official confirmed that PMC will submit a proposal to the central government seeking financial support under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The official estimated the entire process, from fund acquisition to infrastructure development, to take at least two to four years.