Thane's Yeoor Hills gears up for New Year's Eve amidst noise concerns and tourism boom

As the new year approaches, the picturesque Yeoor Hills near Thane beckon tourists seeking staycations amidst lush greenery and festive cheer. While this hill station has long been a favorite escape for Thanekars, its growing popularity brings concerns from local residents about tourist impact, particularly during the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. Locals complain that the DJ sounds and flood lights of turfs are negatively impacting the wildlife while others tell Yeoor is being systematically targeted by social activists and there is nothing to worry as there are restrictions imposed on the DJ sound. Yeoor, which is known as the gem of Thane is situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is famous for its panthers and wildlife. Over the years, this area has been an epicentre for illegal activities like rampant alcoholism and loud parties in eco-sensitive zones, illegal constructions of Bungalows and Farm-houses.

While speaking with Lokmat Times, Yogesh Mundhara , a Thane-based social activist said, "Private parties keep on going in Yeoor till 2 am. The loud music restricts the movement of wildlife and the sound levels are increasing day by day. The mighty sound system and floodlights are adversely causing damage to the environment. This won't stop unless the administration takes strict action against the illegal restaurants and turfs in the area which are owned by highly influential bureaucrats and politicians." Kavita Hindole, a resident of Yeoor village says, "I have been living in Yeoor since 15 years. But despite several complaints, the DJ problem has not been solved yet. The noise affects the small children. Many tourists park their vehicles on the main roads and not in the restaurant parking space which creates a lot of hindrance for villagers. "Pratik Bhalerao, a businessman in Yeoor said, "There was a serious problem of DJs and late night music 6 months back. But now, things are improving. I myself complained to the police about the loud music issue and they have acted accordingly." He asserted that there has been 90 percent reduction in the noise problem.

Shantaram Ughade, a social activist and a resident of Yeoor alleged that Yeoor is being intentionally targeted over the noise pollution and DJ system. Explaining his point, he said, "Why can't people celebrate if there is any wedding or celebration? Why are restrictions imposed on Yeoor only?" He asserted that the tourists come here and enjoy their time while generating employment opportunities for the locals in the restaurants ." However, Ughade highlighted the water disruption issue faced by the Yeoor locals. Some villagers complained that there is enough water supply to the unauthorized bungalows and hotels, while the residents have to wait for water even for 2 to 3 days. A forest official at the Yeeor informed that they have made adequate security provisions for the new year's eve. The forest department will keep a strict vigilance along with the deployment of police force, traffic force and excise deployment on December 30 and 31. He said that the entry of tourists will be restricted after 11 pm and the officials are on the regular rounds at the hills. Police officials have also informed that they have imposed restrictions on the DJ sounds and loud music, but the question remains whether it is implemented on paper as the numbers of marriage lawns, and other illegal establishments are increasing. La La Land, a recently started restaurant at the Bendipada area in Yeoor Hills has been an instant hit among the tourists. It has outdoor seating, a fireplace and live music.The staff over there informed us that the DJ system is there till 12 am at the open restaurant and after that it is shifted to the compact hall thereafter. Activist Mundhara alleged that this is just for name sake and the loud parties keep on going till late night.