Amity University Mumbai Launches First Biological Payload into Space with ISRO's PSLV-C60 Spadex Mission

Amity University, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Center for Excellence in Astrobiology has ventured in designing a biological payload to be set on orbit through the In-Space -ISRO with an objective to study the possibility of food and nutrition during the space missions. The experiment aims at realtime monitoring of the biological payload on space and the first biological payload to be put on orbit.

Flight: PSLV C 60

Launch Date: 30 Dec 2024

APEM - Amity Plant Experimental Module in Space

Platform : POEM 4

Mission : Spadex

Orbit: 350 km, 55 deg inclination

Amity Plant Experimental Module in Space (APEMS) an overview:

APEMS is the first biological payload on space through ISRO. The team of scientists at the Center for Astrobiology, Amity University Mumbai, headed by Dr.A.W.Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor designed this experiment to study the growth of plant callus in space. The experimental model chosen is ‘Spinacia Oleracea’.

Plants are very sensitive to many environmental stimuli like light, temperature, nutritional conditions, and gravity. The information obtained from this experiment under APEMS will provide an understanding how higher plants sense the direction of gravity and light and ameliorate itself to respond to gravitational stress and regulate their direction of growth, a basic need for boosting plant growth on Earth as well as prolonged spaceflight missions.

Further to the launch of the payload we have received promising results on the health of the biological payload. Amity Plant Experimental Module in Space (APEM), is an evident testament to the vision, direction, incessant support and guidance from our Hon’ble Founder President – Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan Ji and Hon’ble Chancellor and President Dr. Aseem Chauhan Ji.