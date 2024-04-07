An Electric Start to Amity University Mumbai’s Annual Technical Fest – TECHNICIA 2024

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 7, 2024 06:47 PM

ir="ltr">Amity University proudly inaugurated Technicia 2024, marking the commencement of yet another enriching chapter in its annual tradition Technicia showcases the university's commitment to fostering talent and introducing groundbreaking ideas through innovation and creativity.

The event commenced with a momentous inauguration ceremony, graced by the presence of distinguished guests. Vice Chancellor Dr A.W. Santosh Kumar presented a token of appreciation to Gopal Rai, Director General of Dhirendra Group of Companies (DGC), symbolizing the commencement of the event.

Addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar highlighted the pivotal role of engineers as bridges between knowledge and technology. He commended Gopal Rai for his exemplary contributions to the field of structural engineering and entrepreneurship. An anecdote that he mentioned, “If we are going to do what we have learned in life we survive, but if we are learning to do what we have not studied in life, we become leaders.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shrikant Charhate delivered an inspiring inaugural address, emphasizing the significance of Technicia as a flagship event of Amity University. He encouraged participants to embrace mistakes as opportunities for growth, laying the foundation for future success.

Dr Gopal Rai, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Bombay, shared insights from his illustrious career journey. Reflecting on his experiences, he emphasized the importance of cultivating meaningful relationships with parents, friends, mentors, and well-wishers; and overcoming challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He underscored the value of events like Technicia in empowering students to translate theory into practice.

The ceremony concluded on a note of optimism and gratitude, with Ameya More and Gunchita Wadhwa expressing heartfelt thanks to the esteemed guests, board members, faculty, and students for their invaluable contributions.

Technicia 2024 promises to be a platform where innovation thrives and ideas take flight, reaffirming Amity University's commitment to excellence in education and research.Open in app