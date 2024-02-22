Assam Public Service Commission Reschedules CCE Prelims Exam, Check Out the New Schedule

The Assam Public Service Commission has rescheduled the Revised Exam dates for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims. The updated timetable can be found on the official website apsc.nic.in. According to the notification, the new dates are March 17 to March 18.

The official statement reads, "In cancellation of the previous notification No. 24PSC|E-1112023-24 dated 16th February/2024, we inform all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 will now be held on 18th March 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March 2024 (Sunday)."

Vacancy

This recruitment drive aims to fill 235 positions in the Assam Police Services, Assam Civil Services, and other APSC departments. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled for June/July 2024.

Exam Pattern

The APSC CCE exam comprises three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews. The preliminary examination will include two papers with two-hour objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each paper (Paper 1 and Paper 2) will be worth 200 marks.