AURO University, School of Hospitality Management Organized 8th Edition of ‘National Budding Hospitality Competition’ 2024 from 23-25, January, 2024

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 29: School of Hospitality Management, AURO University- a premier institution in the arena of Hospitality Education organized the 8th edition of ‘National Budding Hospitality Competition' (NBHC:2024) from 23rd to 25th January 2024.

This annual mega event provided a platform to budding chefs and young hoteliers to showcase their talent and skills at various levels of crafts and techniques. NBHC :2024 has received participation of various national-level teams and to name few, list includes AISSMS College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (Pune), Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (New Delhi), Faculty of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Parul University (Vadodara), Sheila Raheja Institute of Hotel Management (Mumbai), and Vanita Vishram Women's University (Surat)

In the welcome and inspiring address by Shri Hasmukh P. ‘[H.P.] Rama, Honourable Founder President, AURO University shared his journey of life and 12 core values and living principles being followed at AURO University. He stated that in the words of divine Mother “Replace the eagerness for fame by the aspiration for perfection”

Professor Parimal Vyas, Provost in brief articulated on vision and mission of AURO University and suggested participants to invariably visit Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Centre [SAILC] to feel spiritual experience as well as requested them to share reflections on structure of NHBC to make it effective in future.

Shri Suresh Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, AURO University precisely presented on ‘AURO Hotels' to add entrepreneurial spirit among the participants. Chef Anurag Narsingani, Director of Culinary JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, Chief Guest shared his journey as hotelier and Chef and advised students by citing “Larouse” and other culinary text to be used as a guiding tool of knowledge by all students. He advised students to leverage technology and social media as important tools of engagement and a way to keep yourself updated with trends of the industry.

The inaugural event was graced by the auspicious presence of members of the leadership team, officials of Registrar, CEO, Heads of Schools & Directors of AURO University as well as General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott & Director of Hotel Surat Marriott.

The N.H.B.C. included various competitions such as Taste of Bharat, Mocktail Delight, Design your room mood, Grab n Go, Thematic cake competition, Top of the morning, and Idea Innovation competition (in collaboration with SSIP Gujarat) held in 3 days ranging over 3 days, from Culinary to designing hotel themes to present participants' innovativeness and entrepreneurial skills that were judged by proven field professionals, and subject experts from the hospitality industry and academia.

This year's Champion trophy was bagged by Banrsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management, New Delhi and Sheila Raheja Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai were the 1st runner up in the 2024 Edition of N.H.B.C. 2024 successfully organized by the AURO University, Surat.

About AURO University



AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest-growing Universities in Gujarat, AURO University is inspired by the vision and teachings of Sri Aurobindo and The Divine Mother. It is a progressive centre for integral learning and leadership, where the mind, body and spirit are aligned and prepared to embark on a journey of lifelong enrichment for both the individual and the community. AURO University offers programs in Business, Hospitality Management, Law, Information Technology, Design, Journalism & Mass Communication, Liberal Arts, as well as Human Sciences and Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Centre (SAILC). For more information, please visit www.auro.edu.in

