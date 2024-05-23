Ayushi Pradhan Shines with AIR 36 in UPSC CSE 2023: A Journey of Determination and Excellence**

The UPSC Civil Services Examination, known for its rigorous selection process, stands as one of the most prestigious and sought-after examinations in India. It offers a fulfilling career marked by immense responsibility and significant prestige. The recently declared UPSC CSE 2023 results continue to reflect this, drawing aspirants from diverse backgrounds across the country. From humanities to science and technology, all are united by a common dream: to serve the nation. This year, a total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointments in IAS, IFS, IPS, and various Central Services Group A and Group B.

The written examination for CSE-2023 was held in September last year, followed by the personality test interviews between January and April this year. In this spirit of achievement and dedication, APTI PLUS Academy For Civil Services at it’s Bhubaneswar centre hosted a special session with Miss Ayushi Pradhan, who secured All India Rank 36 in the 2023 UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Ayushi Pradhan: A Story of Perseverance and Success

Hailing from Baripada, Odisha, Miss Ayushi Pradhan has been an exemplary student throughout her academic career. She completed her schooling with top marks at DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar, and pursued a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from CET Engineering College, Bhubaneswar. As a 2019-batch computer science student of CET, she was training for the Indian Defence Estate Services (IEDS) based on her 2022 rank before appearing for the Mains in 2023.

Reflecting on her journey, Ayushi shared, “While in previous attempts, my understanding of anthropology was not up to the mark, I dedicated my entire time to preparing for the subject during my 2023 attempt.” She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her parents and family for their unwavering support. Due to time management issues with her full-time job, Ayushi opted for the Online Mains guidance program from APTI PLUS.

Jubilant over securing the 36th All India Rank, Ayushi credited her significant improvement to hard work and systematic preparation. She previously secured the 231st rank in the CSE exam held in 2022. Stating that this was her third attempt at the CSE, Ayushi began her preparation for the examination in 2021. She carefully selected her subjects, took online coaching, and prepared from home while managing her job responsibilities. “I am happy that three years of preparation helped me immensely to secure a good rank,” she remarked.

A Career of Diverse Pursuits

Miss Pradhan's professional journey reflects her versatile interests and capabilities, transitioning from a software engineer in Hyderabad to the Indian Defence Estate Services. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. Despite facing setbacks, she continued to strive towards her goals with unwavering enthusiasm, finally achieving remarkable success on her third attempt.

About APTI PLUS

APTI PLUS is a trusted name in Civil Services preparation in eastern India, providing guidance for the UPSC CSE Exam in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar since 2011. Beyond the academy, their online platform, www.iasgyan.in, is a massively popular resource used by lakhs of aspirants for Civil Services preparation.

Ayushi Pradhan’s success story stands as an inspiration to all UPSC aspirants, proving that with dedication, systematic preparation, and the right guidance, achieving one's dreams is possible.