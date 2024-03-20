Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 Exam Cancelled Amid Paper Leak Allegations

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken the decision to cancel the Teachers Recruitment Exam 3.0 (TRE 3.0) in response to serious allegations of a paper leak. Candidates who participated in the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam on March 15 have been informed that their exams have been cancelled. The official announcement can be found on the BPSC official website.

The commission has not yet announced the new dates for the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the BPSC official website and Twitter handle for the latest updates regarding the rescheduling of the exam. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 87,774 vacant positions for school teachers.

The BPSC conducted the TRE 3.0 exam for Primary and Middle School Teachers through offline mode on March 15. However, the exam was marred by substantial protests from candidates due to alleged paper leak allegations associated with TRE 3.0.

The decision to cancel the exam came after reports of a paper leak surfaced, prompting the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to launch an investigation into the matter. The EOU's investigation led to the apprehension of approximately 270 aspiring teachers from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand in connection with the alleged paper leak of BPSC's Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024.

Following a tip-off, the EOU conducted searches across multiple locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15, uncovering evidence that candidates preparing for TRE-3 had been provided with question papers beforehand. The EOU stated, "On the day of the examination, March 15, candidates were supposed to leave at around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained, and on the basis of their interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak," as reported by news agency PTI.