CA Exams Postponed Until Further Notice Due to India-Pakistan Security Situation

All exams scheduled for May 9–14 have been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The remaining exams for the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT AT May 2025)] have been postponed till further notice, according to an official announcement issued by ICAI. The official ICAI statement read, "In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed."

The dates of the CA Intermediate May 2025 group 1 exams were set for May 3, 5, and 7. Exams for Group 2 were planned for May 9, 11, and 14. Likewise, May 2, 4, and 6 were set aside for the CA Final Group 1 tests. The dates of the group 2 tests were set for May 8, 10, and 13.

The dates of the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) for Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations were set for May 10 and 13. In due time, the revised timetable will be disclosed. The decision was made in light of the growing hostility between India and Pakistan following Pakistan's escalation of hostilities and India's response. As a result, all schools in districts of Punjab and Rajasthan, as well as all institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, have been instructed to stay closed until further notice.