CA Final and Inter Exam Results Expected Today on ICAI Website, Check The Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is poised to release the much-anticipated results for the November 2023 CA Final and Intermediate exams today, January 9, 2024. Candidates who took the exams can access and download their scores once the designated link on the official website, icai.org, becomes active.

While the exact release time remains unannounced, results are typically published around 10-11 a.m. or early afternoon at the latest. To ensure smooth access, candidates should have their roll number, registration number, and captcha readily available for entering on the result portal.

Checking the results

Visit the ICAI official website, icai.org.

Click the highlighted link for results on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials (roll number and registration number).

Your result will appear on the screen.

Verify all information and download the result for future reference.

In addition to individual results, ICAI will also unveil the merit list and recognize outstanding performers. Notably, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar held the top spot in the CA Intermediate May 2023 exam, followed by Noor Singla and Kavya Sandeep Kothari in second and third place, respectively.