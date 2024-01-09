CA Inter Result November 2023 Out at icai.nic.in – Check Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results for the CA Inter exams conducted in November 2023. The eagerly awaited outcomes are now accessible on the official website, icai.nic.in, allowing students to check their performance.

To download the CA Inter scorecards, candidates must log in to the official website and enter their registration number and roll number in the designated result login window.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the CA Inter result for November 2023:

Visit the official website of ICAI – icai.nic.in Click on the link for intermediate result Nov 2023 Enter login credentials such as PIN number and date of birth or application number CA intermediate result November 2023 will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

According to reports, this year, a total of 53,459 candidates appeared for both group 1 and group 2 exams, with only 5,204 candidates successfully passing. The overall pass percentage is reported at 9.73%. Among the candidates who sat for group 1 exams, 19,686 out of 1,17,304 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 16.78%. For group 2 exams, 17,957 out of 93,638 candidates passed, achieving a pass percentage of 19.18%.

The CA Inter scorecard for November 2023 provides essential details, including the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained in group 1 and group 2 exams, qualifying status for both groups, and the combined score.

The CA Inter exams for November 2023 were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2023. Group 1 exams took place on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, while group 2 exams were conducted on November 10, 13, and 15.