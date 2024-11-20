CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025 for Class 10 and 12 Released at cbse.gov.in – Know How to Download Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official timetable for the 2025 board examinations for Class 10 and 12. According to the timetable, the Class 10 exams will begin on February 15 and end on March 18, 2025. The Class 12 exams will start on February 15 and conclude on April 4, 2025. Both exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The datesheet has been carefully crafted to ensure that there is enough gap between examinations for subjects typically taken together. To accommodate over 40,000 possible subject combinations, the CBSE has ensured that no student will have two exams scheduled on the same day.

Around 44 lakh students, from 8,000 schools across India and abroad, are set to appear for the exams this year.

How to Download the CBSE Datesheet 2025:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the link for the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10 and 12, available on the homepage. A PDF document will open, where students can view the dates. Download and save a copy for future reference.

For further information, candidates are advised to check the official CBSE website.