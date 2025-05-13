CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in: Direct Link Live Now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now activated a direct live link for the CBSE class 10th results official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE class 12th results can also be viewed by clicking on the direct link, as results for CBSE class 12 examination were declared at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 13. Students can check their CBSE class 10th and 12th results by visiting cbseresults.nic.in, where one can find three active links for each to check the CBSE 10 and 12 marksheet, enter roll number, school number and admit card ID.

The CBSE class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 1, while the class 12 board exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Students can obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

#cbseresults2025 Class X results are not available on websites. @cbseindia29 pls look into this. Just with the press release, each and every news channel spreading news like results are declared. But we are not seeing anything on any of the official websites. Only XII is listed. — Manobala (@balavm) May 13, 2025

Earlier Today, CBSE announced the passing percentage of class 10 examination results. According to CBSE, 45516 students, or 1.92%, scored 95% marks in the board examination. The Union Education Minister congratulated students on their outstanding results.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Out at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in: Here's How to Check Class 10 Board Exam Marksheet.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations to all my young friends and their parents, who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations. This is a moment to rejoice and cherish the fruits of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I wish all the next-gen leaders a happy, healthy, and bright future ahead."

Further, in a post on X, he said, "As is the trend of the past, girls have yet again outshined boys in both Class XII and Class X by 5.94% and 2.37% respectively."

"This is a strong reflection of an emerging Bharat where aspirations of young women are turning into accomplishments.

Also, pleased that the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class X & XII results stands at 88.39% (XII) and 93.66% (X), registering continued improvement from last year," he added.

Heartiest congratulations to all my young friends and their parents, who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations.



This is a moment to rejoice and cherish the fruits of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Wishing all the next-gen leaders a happy,… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 13, 2025



"CBSE Board exams are conducted in alignment with NEP 2020, with emphasis on competency-based assessment leveraging technology for accessibility and ease. CBSE results are available digitally on official website of @cbseindia29, DigiLocker and Umang app in addition to being available in schools," he concluded.

How to Check CBSE Board Exam Result?

1. Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on 'Results' from the home page.

3. Click on Class XII or Class X Results 2025 link.

4. Enter roll number, school number and admit card ID.

5. Press 'Submit' to view the marksheet.