Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Out at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in: Here's How to Check Class 10 Board Exam Marksheet

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced class 10th exam results at 1 PM today, May 13. Students who appeared for the SSC examinations can view their mark sheet by visiting the official website at mahahsscboard.in or by calling the result.mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org. Before releasing the results at the online portal, the MSBSHSE announced the passing percentage in Maharashtra at a press conference held at the board headquarters in Pune. The chairman of the board, Sharad Gosavi, said the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.10%.

Here's How to Check Class 10 Board Exam Results 2025

1. Visit official websites at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.

2. Click on the link for SSC Results 2025.

3. Enter the required details in the given fields, followed by roll number and Mother's name.

4. Click on Submit.

5. The Marksheet of Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their marks and results for the SSC board via SMS using their mobile and the DigiLocker application to download the SSC mark sheet 2025. Once the result is declared on the officials' websites, the board will issue a physical mark sheet for the students at their respective schools the next day.

Overall pass percentage for the Maharashtra board class 10th results is below:

2025 - 94.10

2024 - 95.81

2023 - 93.83

2022 - 96.94

2021 - 99.95

2020 - 95.30

This year Nagpur district of Maharashtra has emerged as the lowest performing in SSC result for 2025 with overall pass percentage of 90.78%. Students those who are not satisfied with their marks, can apply for supplementary exams from May 15. The supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 16 this year.

This year SSC exam were held in 66 subjects in 8 mediums with 10 days earlier than previous years. The Konkan region of the state outperformed than any other districts with an overall pass percentage of 98.82%. Girls outperformed boys by 3.83%. The pass rate for girls is 96.14% and pass rate for boys is 92.31%.

Konkan: 99.01%

Kolhapur: 97.45%

Pune: 96.44%

Mumbai: 95.83%

Amravati: 95.58%

Nashik: 95.28%

Latur: 95.27%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 95.19%

Nagpur: 94.73%