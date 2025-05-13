Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Announced: Class 10 Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 94.10%, Konkan Tops with 99.82%
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 13, 2025 12:01 IST2025-05-13T11:48:59+5:302025-05-13T12:01:50+5:30
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Class 10 board exam results today, May 13. According to a press release issued by Board Secretary Devidas Kulal, students will be able to access their mark sheets online from 1 PM onwards. This year, the overall pass percentage for the state stands at 94.10%. Once again, Konkan division topped the chart with a pass percentage of 99.82%, while Nagpur division recorded the lowest at 90.78%. As in previous years, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.14%, compared to 92.21% for boys.
Division-Wise Pass Percentage:
Pune: 94.81%
Nagpur: 90.78%
Sambhajinagar: 92.82%
Mumbai: 95.84%
Kolhapur: 96.78%
Amravati: 92.95%
Nashik: 93.04%
Latur: 92.77%
Konkan: 99.82%
Result Highlights:
Regular Students: Out of 15,58,020 students registered, 15,46,579 appeared, and 14,55,433 passed. Overall pass percentage: 94.10%.
Private Students: Of 28,512 registered, 28,020 appeared, and 22,518 passed. Pass percentage: 80.36%.
Repeaters: Of 24,376 registered, 23,954 appeared, and 9,448 passed. Pass percentage: 39.44%.
To avoid the hassle of visiting multiple colleges for Class XI admissions, the Maharashtra Board has announced that the entire Class XI admission process will be conducted online this year. A press release detailing the procedure has already been issued.