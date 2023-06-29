Haryana CM, Ladakh LG, sports stars join in to congratulate students participating in Fit India Quiz

New Delhi [India], June 29 : The telecast of the state-level phase of the Fit India Quiz 2022 is in full swing and messages from political leaders and popular Indian sports stars keep pouring in to motivate the participating school students.

The Fit India Quiz, which is currently running in its second edition, is India's biggest quiz on sports and fitness, with a total prize money of Rs 3.25 crore being offered to schools and students. The State rounds are being streamed on the YouTube handle of Fit India while the State finals are also set to go on air from Doordarshan.

In a video message, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, "I congratulate all the school students for making it to the state round of Fit India Quiz and there are 8 schools from Haryana that have made it to the state level stage. Your dedication has made the Fit India Movement a mass movement." Shri Khattar and the Haryana government were instrumental in hosting the Khelo India Youth Games last year.

Meanwhile, LG of Ladakh, BD Mishra said in another video message: "I heartily congratulate the 66 schools of Ladakh which have participated in the Fit India Quiz 2022. I am also happy to extend my best wishes to the 8 schools which made it to the state round."

Teams were identified for the state-level stage after a preliminary examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) saw the participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools across 702 districts of India. After the preliminary round of Fit India Quiz, 348 schools were selected for the state level stage.

From each State/UT, a specified number of schools qualifying for the State level stage were selected through a preliminary examination conducted on a specially designed web platform. They then qualified for the State Finals, which consisted of four teams from that particular State/UT.

Indian hockey stars Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have also extended their support and encouraged school students to participate in the Fit India Quiz. Manpreet and Sreejesh said, "Fit India Quiz 2022 has witnessed huge participation from across the country's States and Union Territories, with talented students and students showcasing their mental and physical fitness."

