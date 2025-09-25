CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026 Dates Announced; Steps to Download Time Table

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th timetable for the upcoming board exams 2026. For class 12th, the examination will begin on February 17, 2026 and will finish on April 19, 2026 , while the class 10 board exam will conclude on March 9, 2026. Students should also note that Class 10 will have two board exams.

The second board exam of class 10 will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026. Students can check the CBSE date sheets on the official website of CBSE, that is, cbse.gov.in. Class 10th exams will begin with the first paper with Mathematics Standard and Basic on February 17, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and will end with language and music papers.

Class 12th exams will begin with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi) on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will end with Sanskrit, Data Science, and Multimedia.

How to Download 10th and 12th Date Sheet Online?

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

2. Click on "PARIKSH SANGAM"

3. Click on "Continue"

4. Click on "Schools"

5. Click on "Exam Reference Material"

6. Click on "Examination Circulars.

7. Below "Circulars" drop down check PDF link with title, "Tentative Date Sheets for Board Examinations Classes - X and XII - 2026"

8. A PDF file will open download and take out a print for further reference.

You can also visit direct link for 10th, 12th Board Exam sheet at https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents/Tentative_DateSheet_24092025.pdf

Approximately 45 lakh students will appear for this 2026 examination. CBSE has clarified that these examinations will be conducted for 204 subjects and will be organised at various centres in India and 26 other countries.