CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 Out: Central Board of Secondary Education Declared 12th Results at cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 result. Students who took the 12th board exam will be able to check their results on the official websites—cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in—and other digital platforms, including the DigiLocker website—digilocker.gov.in.

To access the results online, students will need their hall ticket number, school number, and admit card ID. The CBSE class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the class 12 exams were from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Approximately 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams for both classes.

According to the data reported by news agency ANI, 87.98% of students pass the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.65% since last year. Girls outshine boys by over 6.40% points; over 91% of girls passed the exam.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2024?

1. Visit the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in.

2. Look for the "Results" or "Result" tab on the website's homepage.

3. Choose CBSE 12th Result.

4. Enter details required details like hall ticket number, school number, and admit card ID.

5. Your CBSE board exam results for the selected class and year will be displayed.

Students can also check their results through Digilocker (digilocker.gov.in) and results.gov.in using the same roll number, school number, and admit card ID.