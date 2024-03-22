CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools and Downgrades 3 Others Over Malpractices

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken strict action against schools engaging in malpractices by disaffiliating 20 schools and downgrading affiliation for 3 others. This decision comes after surprise inspections revealed violations of affiliation and examination bye-laws, including enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools after finding that these schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly: Himanshu Gupta, Secretary pic.twitter.com/HacgkTAJV4 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

”Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in affiliation and examination bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly,” Gupta said.

"After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate 20 schools and downgrade three schools,” he added. ”After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate 20 schools and downgrade three schools," he added.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta announced the disaffiliation of 20 schools and the downgrade of affiliation for 3 schools following thorough inquiries. Five disaffiliated schools are in Delhi, with others located in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. The schools with downgraded affiliations are in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam.