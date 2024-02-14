CBSE Issues Advisory for Class 10th and 12th Students, Asks Them to Reach Centers by 10 AM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory ahead of the board exams, instructing students to reach examination centers by 10:00 am.

The board exams for classes 10th and 12th are set to commence on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Over 39 lakh students from 26 countries, including India and abroad, are expected to appear for the exams. In Delhi alone, 5,80,192 students will take the exams across 877 examination centers.

With the examination scheduled to start at 10:30 am, the CBSE emphasized the importance of students reporting to the centers on or before 10:00 am. However, acknowledging the current situation in Delhi and potential traffic issues, the board advised students to leave their homes early. To mitigate any delays, the CBSE suggested utilizing smoothly running metro services to reach examination centers.

The advisory extended to all CBSE students across India and other countries, urging them to consider local circumstances, traffic conditions, weather, and distance while planning their journey. Entry to the examination center will only be allowed for students who arrive by 10:00 am, with no exceptions thereafter. All schools are requested to help and guide the parents and students, the board said.