Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3000 Post at nats.education.gov.in; Know Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details

The Central Bank of India (CBI) has announced vacancies for 3000 Apprentice positions, inviting applications from eligible students. The application window is open from February 21 to March 6, 2024. Interested candidates must register on the apprenticeship portal – www.nats.education.gov.in, before applying.

This year's vacancies mark a reduction of 2000 compared to last year. The highest number of openings is in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar. Applicants can choose only one region during the application process.

Eligible candidates, aged between 20 and 28 years and possessing a graduation degree, can apply. The notification and application form are available in PDF format on the official website. Candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

The Online Written Test, scheduled for March 10, 2024, is mandatory for applicants who have paid the online fee. The test will be of an objective type.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment Overview 2024:

Name of the Bank: Central Bank of India

Name of the Post: Apprentice

Number of Vacancies: 3000

Starting Date of Application: 21st Feb 2024

Last Date of Application: 6th March 2024

Qualification: Graduation

Salary: Rs. 15000

Selection Process: Online Written Test (objective type), Local Language Proof

Exam Date: 10th March

Official Website: centralbankofindia.co.in

Region-wise Breakdown of Apprentice Vacancies:

The bank is set to fill 3000 vacancies across various states, with Maharashtra, UP, MP, Gujarat, and Bihar leading the pack. The detailed breakdown is as follows:

Maharashtra: 320

UP: 305

MP: 300

Gujarat: 270

Bihar: 210

WB: 194

Ladakh: 2

Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu: 3

Chhattisgarh: 76

Chandigarh: 11

Haryana: 95

Punjab: 115

J& K: 8

HP: 26

TN: 142

Puducherry: 3

Kerala: 87

Rajasthan: 105

Delhi: 90

Assam: 70

Manipur: 8

Nagaland: 8

AP: 100

Mizoram: 3

Meghalaya: 5

Tripura: 7

Karnataka: 110

Telangana: 96

Arunachal Pradesh: 10

Odisha: 80

Andaman & Nicobar: 1

Sikkim: 20

Goa: 30

Jharkhand: 60

UK: 30

Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary 2024:

The stipend for apprentices varies based on the branch location:

Rural/Semi-Urban branches: Rs. 15000

Urban branches: Rs. 15000

Metro branches: Rs. 15000

Central Bank of India Apprentice Eligibility Criteria 2023:

Educational Qualification: Graduation with a passing certificate obtained after 31.03.2020

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years, with the candidate born between 01.04.1996 to 31.03.2004

How to Submit Central Bank of India Apprentice Application 2024:

Visit the apprenticeship portal – www.nats.education.gov.in If the profile is already created on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, log in and apply. If not, create a profile. Navigate to the section “Apply Against Advertised Vacancy” and search for “Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India”. Click on the “Apply” button under the Action Column. Provide personal information and other details. After successful application, candidates will receive an email communication from BFSI SSC (naik.ashwini@bfsissc.com) with bank details for examination fee payment.

Central Bank of India Application Fee:

PWBD candidates: Rs. 400/- + GST

SC/ST All Women candidates: Rs. 600/- + GST

All Other Candidates: Rs. 800/- + GST

Central Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process 2024:

The selection process involves an Online Written Test (objective type) covering various aspects including Quantitative, General English, Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, Basic Retail Liability Products, Basic Retail Asset Products, Basic Investment Products, and Basic Insurance Products. Additionally, candidates need to provide proof of proficiency in the local language.

Upon successful selection, candidates will be engaged for twelve months, and after completing apprenticeship training, they will undergo an assessment test. The Apprenticeship Certificate will be awarded based on the marks scored in both theoretical and on-the-job training components.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website: centralbankofindia.co.in.