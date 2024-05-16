Heatwave In India: Class 10, and 12th 2025 Board Exams Preponed in Goa Amid Soaring Temperature

To shield students from rising temperatures, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will move Class 10 and 12 board exams up by three weeks to a month starting in 2025. The decision comes after reports of students experiencing discomfort during the April 2024 exams.

As reported by TOI "Due to global warming, we're adjusting the schedule of our public exams," said GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye. "The Class 10 exam, typically held in early April, will now begin in the first week of March from 2025, an advancement of nearly a month."

Similarly, Class 12 exams, usually held in March, will be conducted in February. All exams will be completed by March 31, 2025, with results declared by April-end. "We witnessed a few cases of students fainting this year, and others showed heat-related symptoms," Shetye explained. "While some students tolerate extreme weather better, not everyone can handle harsh conditions."

The new schedule aligns with national timelines and those of most central boards. "The April heat this year was unbearable," Shetye said. "Earlier exams will minimize student discomfort. Most schools complete the Class 10 and 12 syllabus by December through after-school and vacation classes. Some might have even covered 10-15% of the material during summer classes for the incoming 2024-25 batch." Shetye added that some exam timings had to be shifted to mornings (10-10:30 AM) in 2024 due to the heat.