IBPS PO Main 2024 Scorecard Out at www.ibps.in, Know How To Check Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) unveiled the Probationary Officer Mains result scorecard for the year 2023 on February 2, 2024. Candidates who participated in the Mains exam conducted in November 2023 can access and download their scorecards through the official website at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

To obtain the IBPS PO 13th Mains result scorecard, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) official portal at https://ibps.in. On the homepage, locate the result link titled "CRP-PO/MT>>Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee." Click on the link "Click here to Check Your Scores for IBPS PO-XIII" on the redirected page. You will be directed to a new page where you can enter your login credentials. Provide the required information to access your scorecard. Your IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2024 will be displayed in a new window. Print the results for future reference.

In accordance with the official notice, candidates need to achieve a minimum score in each test and an overall minimum score during the Online Main examination to qualify for the interview. Cut-off scores are determined based on available vacancies, and candidates meeting these criteria are shortlisted for the interview. It's important to note that scores from the Main examination are not disclosed until after the interview process concludes.

The IBPS holds the final authority in shortlisting and determining the number of candidates for interviews and provisional allotment. Emphasizing that only marks obtained in the Online Main examination are considered for shortlisting and final merit listing, candidates are advised to stay updated on the official IBPS website for further information.