IBPS SO Mains Result 2024 Released at ibps.in; Know How To Check Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the Specialist Officers (SO) Mains examination 2024. Candidates can access and download their results from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. To obtain their results, candidates need to use their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth.

The IBPS SO Mains exam took place on January 28, 2024, as part of a three-stage process, including prelims, mains, and an interview. The preliminary exam results were announced on January 16, 2024, with only qualified candidates advancing to the mains exam.

Here's how candidates can download the IBPS SO Mains Result 2024:

Visit the official IBPS website – ibps.in Navigate to the specialist officers section and select CRP Specialist Officer XIII Click on “Result Status Of Online Main Examination For CRP-SPL-XIII” You will be redirected to a new page Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth, then submit The IBPS SO Mains result 2024 will be displayed on the screen Download and print the result for future reference

The IBPS SO mains exam aims to recruit candidates for scale 1 positions, including IT officer, agricultural field officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, law officer, HR officer, personnel officer, and marketing officer in India's nationalized banks.