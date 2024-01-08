ICAI Announces Release Date for CA Final Exam Results, Check Details Here

The results for the challenging Chartered Accountant Finals, held in November 2023, are set to be announced on January 9th, 2024. The official notice from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) posted on icai.org confirms that the results will be accessible on the institute's website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for further details and updates regarding the announcement.

To access their results, students can visit icai.nic.in and input their registration number along with their roll number. The Institute conducted the Inter exams for group 1 candidates on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023, with group 2 examinations taking place on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

As for the Final course, group 1 examinations were conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023, while group 2 exams took place on November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023. Students who participated in these exams can expect to find their results on the specified website using their registration and roll numbers.