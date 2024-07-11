ICAI CA Result 2024 Declared: Shivam Mishra Tops CA Final, Kushagra Roy Tops ICAI CA Intermediate Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA final and inter results on Thursday, July 11. The institute has released the ICAI CA Final Results 2024 and inter-topper list on its official website.

Shivam Mishra from Delhi topped the CA final May 2024 exam with 500 out of 600, while Kushagra Roy topped the CA Inter May exam with 583 out of 600.

ICAI has released the top three rank holders for both the CA inter and final examinations. Shivam Mishra topped the CA final result, followed by Varsha Arora in second place and Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari in third place.

How to Check CA Final and Inter Results 2024?

1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the CA Intermediate May 2024 results or CA Final May result link.

3. A new portal will load.

4. Enter your seat number and other details.

5. Your result will appear.

6. Download the result for future reference.