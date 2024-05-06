ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: CISCE Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare 10th and 12th results today. Students who appeared for the exams can view their results for ICSE and ISC on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

For the first time, the CISCE board has introduced a re-evaluation of answer scripts. Students can apply for rechecking through the website at cisce.org until May 10, and rechecking results will be declared within two weeks of the date of re-evaluation.

Steps to Check ICSE Results 2024 Scorecards Available at DigiLocker

The improvement exams will be conducted in July 2024 in a maximum of two subjects. This year, the ISC Chemistry and Psychology papers had to be rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.

The improvement exams will be conducted in July 2024 in a maximum of two subjects. This year, the ISC Chemistry and Psychology papers had to be rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.