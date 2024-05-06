CBSE Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results Date; How to Check on DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the 10th and 12th board exams after May 20, 2024, according to the announcement on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Both Class 10 and 12 results are slated to be disclosed simultaneously.

“CBSE Board results for class 10th and 12th are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024,” the statement reads. More than 39 lakh students attempted the CEBSE 10th and 12 board exams. The CBSE board exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the class 12th exam was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Students can also check their results on DigiLokcer. The board released the details of DigiLokcer for Class X and XIII results.

How to Check CBSE Result 2024 Online?

Visit the official website at cbse.gove.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on CBSE 10th Results 2024 or CBSE 12th Results 2024.

A new tab will open.

Enter details like roll number, admit card number, school number, and date of birth, and submit them to view the CBSE 2024 results.

Students are advised to regularly monitor the board's official website and social media platforms for authentic updates.